The jewels by Ti Sento Milano

Ti Sento Milano is a brand with an Italian name, but owned by the Dutch group Ibb. Now the brand presents the new spring / summer 2020 collections. They are always silver jewels, which are the Maison’s specialty. In some models the jewels use stone pavé, pink gold plating, combinations of white stones and mother of pearl, for a combination of warm and cold shades.

Pendente in argento a forma di chiave
The brand’s jewels are all produced in 925 sterling silver and rhodium-plated to increase their shine. Rhodium plating is also an additional protection against abrasion and natural oxidation. Sometimes, for some pieces of the collection, a yellow or rose gold plating is used, while single stones and pavé are cubic zirconia, or hard stones like turquoise. The shapes are traditional and the prices in the category average: from around 50 to 250 euros for the most precious pieces.
Anello in argento e pietra
Anello in argento e cristallo sintetico
Anello in argento e cristallo sintetico rosa
Pendente in argento e madreperla
Bracciale in argento e turchesi
Orecchini in argento
