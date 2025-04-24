Anello in oro rosa con diamante ovale greenish-yellow di 12,40 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello in oro rosa con diamante ovale greenish-yellow di 12,40 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The new jewels by Alessa, sharp, smart, minimal

The jewelry signed by Alessa, jewelry Maison founded by a Guatemalan designer and an Indian jeweler in Dubai ♦ ︎

“Founded by a young couple Alessandra Robles and Yuvraj Pahuja, their life journey, synergy and creativity merged to create Alessa”. You can find these words in the presentation of the House born from the unprecedented synergy between the warmth of the culture of Guatemala and the tradition of an Indian family of jewelers from five generations, transplanted in Dubai. Active since 2009, the young designer couple already have several collections in the catalog.

Alessa’s style has nothing of traditional oriental jewelery. It is a very modern style, very rock.

Bracelets in rose gold, diamonds, hand-applied enamel. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Alessandra Robles calls it “modern, vibrant, minimal and edgy”. Sharp corners, lightning bolts, sharp pendants: certainly the jewelry of Alessa, which has bring its latest news to Jewellery Geneva, are consistent over time. The jewels are mostly in gold, black white diamonds. But in some cases the traditional precious stones such as rubies sprout. Alessa’s jewels are distributed in the Gulf countries, but also in the US and France. 

Rose gold necklace with brilliant-cut diamonds for 6.95 carats. Copyright: gioiellis.com
White gold and diamond earrings

Alessa, gold and diamond earrings

Yuvraj Pahuja. Copyright: gioiellis.com

