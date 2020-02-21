The geometries of Melissa Kaye











Geometric, rigorous, but pleasant jewels of the New York designer Melissa Kaye ♦ ︎

For ten years Melissa Kaye has been dealing with complicated financial products in the world’s most prestigious business bank, Goldman Sachs. And with a leading role: vice president Credit Derivatives Strategist, after a degree in computer science and engineering at the Mit of Boston. Then, in 2010, Melissa decided to radically change her life and start from scratch, or almost. And so, she returned to school at the Fashion Institute of technology to study jewelery design.

Two years later, here the great debut with his luxury jewelry brand. Reaching her goals for many years was the style of work, even in jewelry she applied the same rules of business: creativity combined with a practical sense of business. And she did not abandon completely the scientific teachings learned during the degree, given that his jewels have rigorous forms, with well-defined geometries. Of course, with some poetic license, to avoid excessive rigor.

Gold and diamonds are the most used elements and also determine a price range that goes from about 5,000 to 15,000 dollars, with a top of over 36,000 dollars for a necklace with diamonds for 6.86 carats trillion cut. On the other hand, Melissa has long had practice with billions … Giulia Netrese











