Etienne Perret, diamonds and more











Ceramic rings, colored diamonds, pearls: the work of Etienne Perret, Swiss transplanted in Maine ♦

It is for 40 years one of the greatest designers of diamonds: Etienne Perret, of Swiss origin, working in the USA, Maine. He won two awards Diamonds of Distinction and was twice a finalist in the prestigious Diamonds International Design Competition. But he is not only an expert gemologist: he is also a jewelry designer. “I based my career on the idea that jewelry should be designed to be a complement to a woman. An object not only beautiful, but also wearable. It has to fit like a glove and not compromising on comfort, “he said.



This is also why the designer also uses materials such as ceramics, often combined with colored diamonds. And not only those now common, as the brown or champagne tone: it is actually able to make collections that have almost all colors of the rainbow. But not only. Even colored pearls occupy an important place in its proposal for jewelry. The shapes are amazing, sinuous, enveloping, with which manages to combine a European style with a touch of eccentricity American. Matilde de Bounvilles

















