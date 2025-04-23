Anello in argento con cubic zirconia
Vittoria for Rosato

Spreading your fingers to form a letter V, raising the index and middle fingers, can have different meanings depending on the cultural context and the related facial expressions. But, in general, this sign is considered the symbol of the word victory. Historic, for example, is the photo in which Winston Churchill shows this sign to mean, precisely, victory. If you look closely, however, the letter V is also an inverted triangle. And, perhaps for this reason, the Rosato brand offers a line of jewelry called Vittoria that uses cubic zirconia with a triangular cut.

The Vittoria collection of the Bros Manifatture group brand, among other things, also presents an evolution of what was the characteristic of the brand, namely the use of rose gold-plated silver. Necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings of the Vittoria collection are instead in the two classic colors: natural silver, or yellow gold-plated. The cubic zirconia are in tune with the color of the metal, with the triangular cut that is also used with two opposite elements, to form a rhombus.
Lascia un commento

Your email address will not be published.

