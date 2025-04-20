Raro uovo per lo zar Alessandro firmato Peter Carl Fabergé
Jewels with egg shaped

Do you like jewelry in the shape of eggs? Here is a short selection, not just those celebrated Fabergé ♦

Giving eggs for Easter celebrations in the West is a habit that was already widespread in the Middle Ages. It actually has even more ancient origins: the gift of decorated eggs or natural was already adopted by the ancient Persians and the Egyptians. In many countries it is still customary to dye Easter eggs in different colors, obtained by boiling the egg in natural substances, such as onion peel (gives a brown color), oak or alder bark or walnut shell (black), beetroot juice (pink), but also by using artificial dyes. In the past a greater variety of colors was often obtained by tying onion peel with wool yarns of different colors.

Charm uovo di drago by Pandora
Dragon egg charm by Pandora

In the world of jewelry, however, the eggs are mainly related to the myth of the Russian Faberge, that in 1827 had taken the jewelry her father in St. Petersburg. A few years later, he is having earned a reputation as a skilled goldsmith, Peter Carl Fabergé he was commissioned by Tsar Alexander III to carry a precious Easter egg as a gift to his young wife, Maria Feodorovna.

Pendente di Tatiana Fabergé
Tatiana Fabergé Egg Pendant

More eggs are followed and when Tsar Alexander died, her son, Tsar Nicholas II, continued the tradition: two eggs every Easter, one for the mother and one for his wife, the Tsarina Alexandra Feodorovna. In all the eggs were 50, and today are considered precious, kept between London and Moscow. The same Russian jeweler realized then other eggs, especially pendants. But Fabergé was not the only one to make egg-shaped jewelry. Even Cartier, Van Cleeff & Arpels and Tiffany realized jeweled eggs. There are also further accessories jewel-like, as the minaudière, small precious containers that replace the small evening bag. Here are some examples of jeweled eggs.  

Uovo di Pasqua del 1904
1904 Easter Egg
Uovo di Pasqua del 1904, aperto
1904 Easter Egg, Open
Anello rana, con oro rodiato, tsavoriti, zaffiri, lato
Rhodium-plated Gold, Tsavorites, Sapphires, Frog Ring, Side, by Lydia Courteille
Il diamante ovale di 88,22 carati, D Color, Flawless, Tipo IIa
88.22 Carat Oval Diamond, D Color, Flawless, Type IIa
Uovo Fabergé con 1.891 diamanti
Fabergé Egg with 1,891 Diamonds
Ciondolo russo con catena in oro, smalto e rubino, circa 1900
Russian Gold, Enamel and Ruby Pendant with Chain, Circa 1900
Cartier, ciondolo con cristallo di rocca a forma di uovo
Cartier, Rock Crystal Egg Pendant
Van Cleef & Arpels, spilla con uccello e uovo composto da un diamante di 95 carati
Van Cleef & Arpels, Bird and Egg Brooch with a 95 Carat Diamond
Uovo di Jean Schlumberger per Tiffany
Jean Schlumberger Egg for Tiffany

Yoko London, anello a forma di fiore con perla pink natural fresh water e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
