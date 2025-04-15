The letter S of surprise, but also of Sicis Jewels, becomes a decorative motif of high jewelry. The Maison famous for the use of the micro mosaic technique presented at Haute Jewels Geneva a set that plays on the elaboration of the letter of the alphabet with which the name of the brand begins. The designer and creative director Gioia Placuzzi, has conceived jewels that present the sinuous shape of the softest consonant of the alphabet.



The jewels harmoniously blend gems of tanzanite, aquamarine, sapphires, together with the pavé of diamonds. Of course, the unmistakable micromosaic, artistic signature of Sicis, declined in refined shades of blue and light blue, could not be missing. Presented in two versions, from haute joaillerie (the one we show on this page) to prêt-à-porter (you will find it in another article), and available in two different shades of gold, Icon is a tribute to craftsmanship and the brand’s ability to reinvent the concept of designer jewelry.

