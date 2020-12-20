Lunati among stars and flowers











A long history under the stars: over 80 years have passed since Lunati was founded, a company from Valenza (Italy) that today offers, among others, the Starlight collection. Stars, in fact, which not only during holidays shine on the wrist, ears or fingers of the wearer. The Starlight collection offers five-pointed stars paved with diamonds and precious stones alongside other lines with an equally traditional subject, such as flowers. But also unique pieces of high jewelery and, for those who request it, bespoke jewelery.



The activity of this company in the Piedmontese district of jewelry, has begun in 1937 on the initiative of Piero Lunati, together with his brother Giulio. Over the years the company has grown thanks to the ability to combine the production of unique pieces with jewelry that is always in step with the times. In the mid-eighties, Giulio’s son, Giovanni Luca Lunati, took over the leadership of the company. But the way of working has not changed, starting with the choice of precious stones to be used and the care in the creation of jewels.

























