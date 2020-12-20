Friends with La Petite Story











It is called La Petite Story, but the success of this brand seems to be large. Launched a couple of years ago by the Morellato group, this line of bijoux dedicated to the very young has hit the spot the mix of fresh ideas at a super affordable price. As in the case of the small collections proposed for autumn winter 2020. Friendship, love, family, friends and the inevitable animals are the sources of inspiration for simple metal necklaces and bracelets with the addition of crystals and here there, a touch of color.



As for friendship, for example, there are pendants with classic lucky symbols, such as the four-leaf clover, the horseshoe, the key. The necklaces and bracelets of La Petite Story also have a common element: a stylized safety pin with a yellow gold finish and crystals, which for the occasion transforms into a pendant holder, or into a jewel closure. The prices, as always, are very low: they never exceed 35 euros.

















