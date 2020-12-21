New volumes by Marion Vidal











Silver, vermeil, but also plexiglass, ceramic, brass: Marion Vidal‘s bijoux represent modern France, which is renewed. Far from tradition and shapes consolidated over time, often in plaster, the bijoux of the designer born in Montpellier, in the south of the country and who now works in Paris, have always stood out as modern, fast and original accessories. The eponymous brand was launched in 2004 and six years later Marion Vidal won the Grand Prix de la Création of the City of Paris. They are ornaments that bridge the gap between the world of jewelry and that of fashion. And, therefore, with collections that are renewed over time.



The geometric construction is the field of action of the designer, who has behind her the studio of drawing, dance, music and, above all, of architecture for six years in Paris and Milan, before joining the department dedicated to fashion at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of Antwerp. Her ability to combine volumes and colors together has also opened the doors of Maisons such as Salviati, Céline, Christofle and Lacoste, for which she has worked. A source of inspiration for the designer are also painters, in particular the generation of abstract artists of the thirties and forties, who were able to renew not only the formal aspect of art, but also the way of looking.

















