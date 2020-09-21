Love in Verona for Roberto Coin











Roberto Coin‘s tour of Italy through the places most loved by tourists and art lovers makes a stop in Verona. The city of love, the literary homeland of Romeo and Juliet, continues to attract sighs and visits to the supposed balcony mentioned in William Shakespeare’s tragedy. Here, then, is the Love in Verona collection. The city was once part of the Republic of Venice. And, therefore, also from an artistic point of view it maintains an affinity with the atmosphere of the lagoon city that has marked the Palazzo Ducale collection.



Even the jewels of the Love in Verona collection, for example, take up the four-petal diamond flower, already used in other collections of the brand. But the constant repetition of this flower over the entire surface of the jewels is also an aesthetic reference to the architectural structure of the Verona Arena, another emblem of the city. The jewels are offered in the three colors of gold, shiny or satin. Diamonds are used in abundance, for ultra bright surfaces, alongside sapphires, emeralds and rubies.

















