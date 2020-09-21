ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — September 21, 2020 at 5:00 am

Love in Verona for Roberto Coin




Roberto Coin‘s tour of Italy through the places most loved by tourists and art lovers makes a stop in Verona. The city of love, the literary homeland of Romeo and Juliet, continues to attract sighs and visits to the supposed balcony mentioned in William Shakespeare’s tragedy. Here, then, is the Love in Verona collection. The city was once part of the Republic of Venice. And, therefore, also from an artistic point of view it maintains an affinity with the atmosphere of the lagoon city that has marked the Palazzo Ducale collection.

Satin finish and full pavé rings in white gold with blue sapphires, emeralds and diamonds
Even the jewels of the Love in Verona collection, for example, take up the four-petal diamond flower, already used in other collections of the brand. But the constant repetition of this flower over the entire surface of the jewels is also an aesthetic reference to the architectural structure of the Verona Arena, another emblem of the city. The jewels are offered in the three colors of gold, shiny or satin. Diamonds are used in abundance, for ultra bright surfaces, alongside sapphires, emeralds and rubies.
Full pavé earrings in yellow gold
Full pavé ring in white gold
Satin finish earrings in white gold with diamonds
Yellow, white and rose gold rings with diamonds
Yellow, white and rose gold bangles with diamonds
Full pavé bangle in white gold with emeralds
Full pavé bangles in white goldwith blue sapphires and rubies
Yellow gold earrings with diamonds
