Sandra Cronan, the future of the past

The antique and collectible jewelry by Sandra Cronan, in one of London’s temples of luxory.

The Discreet Charm of the past is always present. Even the biggest jewelery brands often use ideas, forms and colors of successful collections. The result is lines of jewelry that are very, very similar to those of forty or fifty years ago. Or new jewelry, but with a trademark dating back to the golden age (in the true sense of the word), because the past has more of this appeal. No wonder, then, that in the hushed room of a building in the Mayfair district of London, in Albemarle Street, Sandra Cronan is a kind of beacon for high-class jewelry lovers.



And, simultaneously, made in the remote past. Sandra Cronan, in fact, is not a jewelry brand, but a kind of diviner of past glories: specializes, in fact, in rare coins and collectibles from the 17th to the early 20th century. Incidentally, it was also the first female jewelry Antique dealer to be accepted in the British Antique Dealers Association, always male domination. Sandra takes care of antique jewelry from over 30 years. If you have a sufficient portfolio and you are jewelry lovers who may also be in a museum, in the store you can find jewelry of all major periods (Georgian, Victorian, Edwardian, Art Nouveau and Art Deco). And designers such as Boucheron, Cartier Lalique, Oscar Heyman. Here are some examples. Federico Graglia



















