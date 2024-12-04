The leBebé brand presents the Big and Pop versions of the I Tesorini collection, one of its flagships. These are jewels designed to accompany new mothers on the journey of motherhood. I Tesorini are jewels that propose the style of the Italian brand, with the silhouettes of a boy and a girl. Now the collection is expanded with the Big and Pop lines.



Available in 18-karat gold, white or yellow, the new proposals of the Big line are distinguished by the iconic silhouette, a girl or a boy, 1.4 centimeters high. A versatile jewel to wear every day. The line also includes bracelets with a forzatina chain, embellished with the silhouette of a girl or a boy, in this case 1 centimeter high, ideal to wear every day as a delicate sign of love and belonging.



