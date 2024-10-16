Will it be a boy or a girl? A question that all expectant couples ask themselves. Sooner or later the answer comes and is always welcomed with joy and shared with friends and relatives. So much so that, it seems, the American trend of the gender reveal party is spreading, in which it is revealed (often even to the parents themselves) whether a girl or a boy will be born. A moment that, now, can also be celebrated with a gift for the future mother: for this occasion LeBebé offers a special jewel, the Suonamore Oh Baby!. It is a melodious pendant that can be personalized directly by the recipient: in fact, the package contains two heart-shaped gems, one pink and one blue.
Obviously the color chosen and to be inserted in the pendant corresponds to that of the unborn child. The pendant is in silver, with an adjustable chain from 90 to 100 centimeters. The recess is heart-shaped to house the chosen gem. A second silver pendant is available to reposition the gem after birth.
By LeBebé a pendant for the gender reveal
