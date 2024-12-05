What is the temperature of shopping during the Christmas period of 2024? The question was answered by the tenth Holiday Outlook report by PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the largest consulting firms. The analysis concerns the American market but, with some variations, could be adapted to the climate that is felt in the Western world. The report also has the merit of having adopted an original point of view, since it compared the mood of today’s consumers with those of 2025.



The result is that consumers are more pessimistic than they were ten years ago. If you think about it, it seems like a century has passed: in 2015, Instagram was only five years old and was not so popular, above all there were no Reels or TikTok. And streaming services had not yet taken off. In 2015, 85% of consumers intended to spend the same amount or more on Christmas gifts than the previous year. This year, the percentage has dropped to 66%, while only 26% plan to spend more, but compared to 2015, the share of those who intend to spend less has doubled (29%).



One figure has remained constant: millennials (28 and 43 years old) are still the category most likely to spend. In the US, their average spending has increased by 22% year on year to 2,222 dollars. A figure presumably higher than that of other countries. Gen Z (17-27 years old) is following them, with spending related to the holiday period increased by 37% to 1,752 dollars. Members of Gen Z, PricewaterhouseCoopers also reports, are also more likely to buy gifts for themselves, with 37% of their budget allocated to personal purchases. Other consumers are more altruistic and the percentage drops to 32%.

Gen X and baby boomers (60-78 years old) are faring less well, planning to reduce their budgets by 9% and 6%, respectively, with an average of $1,638 in gifts, travel and entertainment, but with an increase of 7% compared to 2023. But be careful: the increase in spending is also the result of inflation.

