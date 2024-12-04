Laurent Perves is the new CEO of Vacheron Constantin. He takes over the role previously entrusted to Louis Ferla, with whom he has worked closely for the past eight years. The manager has over 20 years of experience in the sector and has played a key role in contributing to the positioning of Vacheron Constantin as a leader in fine watchmaking and to the commercial success of the Maison. He joined Vacheron Constantin in 2016 as Chief Marketing Officer, and has been Chief Commercial Officer since 2021.



Founded in 1755, Vacheron Constantin is the oldest watchmaking manufacture in the world with an uninterrupted activity for almost 270 years, within which generations of master watchmakers continue to perpetuate a precious heritage of knowledge and stylistic refinement, founded on the transmission of watchmaking excellence and the art of Belle Haute Horlogerie.