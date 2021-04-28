With Bizzotto Love for all











First, gold and chains. Then, jewels of all kinds, with diamonds and precious stones. That of Bizzotto is one of the stories that characterize the district of Vicenza and, in particular, in the small town of San Zenone degli Ezzelini. Bizzotto Gioielli takes its name from its founder, Cesare Bizzotto, who half a century ago, when he was a young goldsmith, dreamed of creating a high-end jewelry brand. Alongside a more industrial type of production, the ability to offer original and high quality jewelery lines was born. The story is intertwined with that of Asolo Gold, founded in 1984 to create gold and platinum jewelry under the 77TV brand.



After the production for third parties, therefore, Bizzotto Gioielli was born: pieces in 18-karat gold, with diamonds and precious stones. Collections such as Firmamento, Buckle or Love are appreciated all over the world. Often the jewels use the link chain, very flexible and comfortable to wear. A common sign is the logo with the letter B with a small crown engraved on each jewel. The letter B obviously refers to the founder’s surname, which was replaced by Cesare’s children, Martina and Mauro, and his son-in-law Alberto.