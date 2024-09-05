Jewelry auctions are back. Christie’s opens the season with Jewels Online until (September 4-11): over 190 lots, with a wide range of jewels, including antique pieces and brightly colored gemstones from prestigious jewelry houses such as Bulgari, Cartier, Gucci, Van Cleef & Arpels. The auction features jewels from several distinct collections, including The Collection of Nina Dyer and Property from the Collection of Emily Sophia Harding. Leading the sale, however, are diamonds and colored gemstones, including No Reserve | Diamond Ring (est. $300,000-400,000), Colored Diamond Ring ($300,000-400,000), and two significant Kashmir sapphire rings, an Art Deco Sapphire Ring ($200,000-300,000) and a Sapphire and Diamond Ring ($150,000-250,000).
The estate from the Emily Sophia Harding collection includes exquisite antique jewelry, such as a pair of antique diamond chandelier earrings ($20,000-30,000). Rounding out the sale is a Cartier colored diamond and Black Alley Cat jasper brooch ($15,000-20,000) from the collection of Nina Dyer. Nina Dyer, a former model with one of the world’s largest jewelry collections, had a special affinity for big cats. This unique brooch, made of black jasper with two marquise-shaped yellow diamond eyes, was commissioned by Cartier Paris in 1962.
Jewels from muse Nina Dyer in New York
