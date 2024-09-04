Elsa Peretti’s historic Bone Cuff becomes part of Tiffany’s With love, Since 1837 campaign. The American Maison’s initiative is no coincidence: it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Elsa Peretti’s arrival at Tiffany & Co., in September 1974. The With love, Since 1837 campaign, which debuted earlier this year, draws inspiration from Tiffany & Co.’s famed window dresser Gene Moore. The campaign reveals the untold stories behind the Maison’s most definitive jewelry collections and modernizes a series of Gene Moore windows. And the iconic Bone Cuff serves to testify to Elsa’s ingenuity and design creativity.



The Bone Cuff was introduced over 50 years ago, but it remains a modern jewel. Elsa Peretti designed it to fit either the left or right wrist, with a silhouette that allows the cuff to become one with the body. The campaign’s floating hand points upward, paying homage to Elsa Peretti’s signature poses as a model before she turned designer. The ladybug on the index finger is a nod to an iconic ad for the Bone bracelet shot by Elsa’s close friend and creative collaborator, legendary photographer Hiro. The bracelet is held in major museum permanent collections and has been worn by the world’s most celebrated figures. To celebrate the designer’s anniversary, Tiffany & Co. is launching special designs throughout 2024 and into 2025, re-releasing some of Elsa’s most beloved icons in exceptional gemstones and jumbo sizes, including the exclusive pavé diamond Bone bracelets.

