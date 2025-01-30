Christie’s has named Bonnie Brennan as CEO. She replaces Guillaume Cerutti, who will become chairman of the Pinault Collection and continue to serve as chairman of the board of Christie’s. The change was made with the agreement of the Pinault family, which owns the auction house. François Pinault and François-Henri Pinault have appointed Guillaume Cerutti to implement and oversee a new organization of the arts and culture activities of their holding company, Artémis.

Cerutti has served as CEO of Christie’s for eight years, overseeing a period of growth and stability for the company that has led to extraordinary results.



Bonnie Brennan joined Christie’s in 2012 and has served in a variety of roles. She has been instrumental in securing many of the works and collections that have led to Christie’s most celebrated auction moments. She is an industry veteran with 28 years of experience who has served as President of the Americas since 2021. She has grown the region substantially, with the Americas now accounting for 48% of all auction sales.

