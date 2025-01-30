Bonnie Brennan e Guillaume Cerutti
Bonnie Brennan e Guillaume Cerutti

Christie’s Leadership Change

Christie’s has named Bonnie Brennan as CEO. She replaces Guillaume Cerutti, who will become chairman of the Pinault Collection and continue to serve as chairman of the board of Christie’s. The change was made with the agreement of the Pinault family, which owns the auction house. François Pinault and François-Henri Pinault have appointed Guillaume Cerutti to implement and oversee a new organization of the arts and culture activities of their holding company, Artémis.
Cerutti has served as CEO of Christie’s for eight years, overseeing a period of growth and stability for the company that has led to extraordinary results.

L'asta di Christie's a Ginevra
Christie’s Geneva auction

Bonnie Brennan joined Christie’s in 2012 and has served in a variety of roles. She has been instrumental in securing many of the works and collections that have led to Christie’s most celebrated auction moments. She is an industry veteran with 28 years of experience who has served as President of the Americas since 2021. She has grown the region substantially, with the Americas now accounting for 48% of all auction sales.
François-Henri Pinault, al centro, tra la moglie Salma Hayek (a sinistra) e Jane Fonda (a destra)
François-Henri Pinault, center, between his wife Salma Hayek (left) and Jane Fonda (right)

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anelli della collezione Overlaps
Previous Story

Overlaps for Francesca Mo

Vacheron Constantin New Boutique, Rome
Next Story

Vacheron Constantin opens in Rome

Latest from news