Antonini from Milan to Positano

Positano is a seaside town on the Amalfi Coast, in southern Italy. It is a very famous place, with pebble beaches and narrow, steep streets, with very colorful houses, which in summer is taken by storm by tourists. And it is also the source of inspiration for the new Antonini Milano collection. The light of the Mediterranean Sea, the shades of the sunsets, the transparency of the water are transformed into a series of jewels that use colored gems to revive those atmospheres.

Rose gold ring with colored sapphires

As in the other collections conceived by Sergio Antonini, the Positano line also features a special design touch from the Maison. Each ring in the collection features three gems of different size, color and cut. Not only that: the stem of the rings is formed by a triple circle that merges at the back, while at the front it is functional for setting the gems. The rings are made in the three colors of gold: yellow, white and pink, and use a polished finish. The stones are sapphires of different and almost pastel colors, from pink to blue, or green, yellow and orange.
White gold ring with colored sapphires

Yellow gold ring with colored sapphires

