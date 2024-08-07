For the first time, Vicenzaoro September (6 to 10 September) is dedicating a double event to style forecasts. The two events are signed by Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, the independent observatory of Ieg (the company that organizes Vicenzaoro) directed by Paola De Luca, who has anticipated five jewelry trends for the coming months.

On Saturday 7 September, the first event will instead focus on the future of jewelry and luxury as the result of a shared creation with a panel of international experts and designers. The meeting is entitled Wonderland. Co-creating Future Culture for Jewelry & Luxury (11 am, Teatro Palladio in Fiera). The Joy Economy, or how luxury has entered the era of experiential consumption, will be the subject of Carlo Pignataro, author and podcaster. The transformation of creative processes with AI will be the theme of the speech by Andrea Filippi and Gabriele Moschin of I-Clerk – Accademia delle Professioni AI Generative Art. The influence of street style and the different urban and cultural communities on music, fashion and jewelry will be the topic addressed by the American designer Lorraine West, in addition to the introduction by Paola De Luca.



Jewelry trends

The presentation of the new Trendbook 2026+, an analysis dedicated to the jewelry industry, is scheduled for Sunday 8 September. The volume is a tool to guide professionals with content and strategies for the development of future collections, anticipating the evolution of contemporary luxury (Educational Hub at the Fair from 10:30). The publication is divided into three main sections: consumer culture, evolutions and opportunities in the jewellery sector, Forecast 2026. The forecasts for 2026 include five main themes, defined with the evocative names of Sleek Elegance, Opulent Extravaganza, Street Coolness, Digital Noveau, Wonderland, which will be explored in detail during the event. Each theme illustrates the stylistic directions, inspirations and atmospheres, technological innovations, craftsmanship, techniques and colours of jewellery.



Vintage and avant-garde

The jewellery trends for the next autumn winter 2024-25 season for Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting have been identified between vintage and avant-garde. A return to Boldness is expected, driven by the revival of the vintage aesthetic of the Seventies and Eighties, with the use of smooth and rounded metals, from the iconic gas tube to gold spheres with polished finishes, accompanied by cabochons and semi-precious stones. Opulence and luxury that come from the past, in the memory of the Victorian era or even the Georgian age are the salient features of the X-Treme Décor trend. The jewels show intricate techniques, such as engravings, lace cutouts and the art of sculpting gems and pearls. Large gems and floral motifs add layers of detail and pay homage to the history of the jewel. Jewels are in all respects a language, together with tattoos, that people use to express personality and creativity. Superstyling is the trend that reflects what happens in the laboratories that the street and social media are today. An example is the ear party, a heterogeneous collection of earrings that adorn the ear. From individualism to the signature, Graphique celebrates elegant design through minimalist lines and light materials.