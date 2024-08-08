Nuova segnaletica a Vicenzaoro

New update on the work in progress at Fiera Vicenza, the exhibition space that also hosts Vicenzaoro. Redevelopment work on part of the pavilions has been underway since this spring. Therefore, in September, the edition of Vicenzaoro will be hosted partly in a transition space. Ieg, the company that organizes the event dedicated to jewelry, announces that the installation of temporary pavilions, the use of an internal navigation circulatory system and a constant flow of communication with stakeholders are planned.

The goal is to create a new 22,000 square meter pavilion to guarantee exhibiting companies, buyers and visitors a better experience. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-2026.



One of the key elements to preserve the Vicenzaoro experience during the transition is the issue of internal navigability. With the current construction site area no longer available, we have designed a circular navigation system that reduces the visual and acoustic impact of the works to zero, opening new passages and connections thanks to the installation of three new-generation temporary halls and a system of graphic elements that will better guide visitor flows.

Mario Vescovo, director of the Vicenza office of Ieg and director of operations



In the meantime, the works in the construction site area continue according to the schedule, including the clearance of war ordnance. This is a verification process decided by Ieg on a voluntary basis given the completely remote possibility of finding ordnance on the site of the old buildings, but started with the mission of guaranteeing the total safety of the exhibition center and in compliance with the Group’s certifications in this area. The process anticipates the foundation preparation phase aimed at starting construction of the new pavilion designed by Studio GMP of Hamburg, also scheduled for September 2024.

