The inexhaustible Susan Foster from the Hampton to the jewelers of half the world, and from the artistic avant-garde to the gems ♦ ︎

There is a area near in New York, famous for hosting many respectable residences for summer and weekend vacations: the Hampton area. On the shore of the Atlantic Ocean, with pine and fir trees behind, several artists have also lived, such as Jackson Pollock and Dutch Willem de Kooning. Close to them Susan Foster grew up, and absorbed the style and philosophy of that art school in her work of jewelery designers. She now lives and works in California.

Orecchini trapezoidali in oro 18 carati e diamanti
After studying ancient art and architecture at Ucla, she had apprenticeships with European goldsmiths and studied at the Gemology Institute of America. Having learned what is needed from a technical point of view, she has opened the doors to fantasy to draw art deco style chandelier earrings, or collections with large opals. She has convinced many customers, from London to Los Angeles, from New York to Moscow. She has a rather lively creative vein: she says that in 15 years of career she has designed over 4,500 jewels. And it’s just beginning …

Anello in oro rosa e opale
Anello Geometric in oro bianco e diamanti
Collana in oro bianco 18 carati e diamanti
Anello in oro 18 carati e diamanti
Pendente con opale etiope su oro rosa 18 carati, con zaffiri naturali rosa pallido, pesca, giallo e menta
Anello con diamante baguette e pavé di diamanti
Collana con opale
