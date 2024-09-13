The Key to the Library Necklace, 24kt Gold Plated
Jewelry for those who love to read with Alighieri

Rosh Mahtani founded the Alighieri brand inspired by the Italian poet Dante (Alighieri) and his most famous work, the Divine Comedy. It is clear that the London-based designer loves writing as well as the art of creating jewelry. A passion that is also demonstrated by the Alighieri Bookworm collection, inspired by the love of books and writing. The collection is inspired by long summer days with a book by the sea and childhood memories of reading under the covers after bedtime. The jewelry in the Bookworm collection is therefore derived from objects such as sterling silver bookmarks, pen holders with chains, magnifying glasses and containers inspired by inkwells.

Annotator necklace, with a small red pencil and silver case

Since I was a child, my books have been my friends: I would lose myself in the plots of My Family and Other Animals by Gerald Durrell, dream of the magical lands of Northern Lights and pretend to evoke the same powers as Matilda. My pencil case was sacred: a metal box filled with small red pencils to annotate with. Today, I read and annotate on the go; as a bookworm, having my Annotator series near me is like having a secret tool, taking me back to my childhood.
Rosh Mahtani

The Mini Annotator Necklace 24kt Gold Plated
The Poet's Pencil Necklace Sterling Silver
The Poet's Lens Necklace 24kt Gold Plated
