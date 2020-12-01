The Impressionist Jewels of Zeemou Zeng











Zeemou Zeng is one of the Chinese-born designers who make a show in the world of jewelry with their innovative creations. Yet the Zeemou Zeng brand was only founded in 2017. The Impressionists collection, for example, was born from an idea that will be appreciated by those who love art: it is in fact a line of jewelry inspired by impressionist painters, such as Monet, Manet or Seurat. The collection includes nine sets of earrings and a ring. Each jewel refers to a famous work by the painters of that revolutionary period for art.



For example, a pair of earrings in 18K yellow gold and black onyx are the translation of a painting by Édouard Manet that has a convivial moment as its subject. And so also for all the jewels in the collection, each time twinned with an impressionist painting that can be found in museums around the world.



Zeemou Zeng, who works in London, plays a lot on the balance and symmetry of the stones he uses: the style is a legacy of his interior design and architecture studios in China and then of Designer Making and Jewelery Design at Camberwell College of Arts from London. He loves materials such as crystal, ceramic, porcelain and precious metals, as well as gems of course. He won IJL (International Jewelery London) Bright Young Gems in 2018 and the Boodles Award (Gold) for Fine Jewelery at the Goldsmiths Craft & Design Council Awards for his Melody Collection in 2019.















