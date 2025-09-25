Vicenzaoro introduces the Vo Awards, awards for jewelry.

For those who remember, until 2018 there were the Palladio Awards, prizes awarded during Vicenzaoro. Now IEG, the organizer of Vicenzaoro, is reintroducing the competition with a new name: Vo Awards, awards for the best expressions of creativity, innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship in jewelry design. Starting with the next edition of Vicenzaoro January (January 16-20, 2026), a previously appointed jury will award the prizes. For technology and innovation, Damiano Zito (founder and CEO of Progold, as well as president of The Vicenza Symposium); for production and manufacturing, Nicolò Rapone (Chief Operations Officer of Bulgari); for sustainability, Alice Vanni (Italpreziosi CSR Director and member of the Board of Directors) and Iris Van Der Veken (Executive Director & Secretary General, WJI – Watches & Jewellery Initiative 2030); For distribution, Stéphanie Hernandez Barragan (Director of Sales, Sales & Marketing, Watchmaking – Jewelry Branch of the Galeries Lafayette Group), Costanza and Candido Operti (Owners and administrators of Antica Orologeria Candido Operti); from the world of gemology, Rui Galopim De Carvalho (Gem Education Consultant); then designer Carolina Bucci (Carolina Bucci Firenze), trend expert Paola De Luca (Creative Director of Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting), journalists Kyle Roderick (Founder & Editor-in-Chief of bijouxreview.com) and Federica Frosini (Editor-in-Chief of VO+ Magazine).



With the VO Awards, we want to celebrate the art of jewelry in all its facets, further strengthening Vicenzaoro’s role as an international hub for jewelry design. We are consolidating a tradition that for over 70 years has combined heritage and future, business and creativity, style and technology as drivers of innovation. We are also enhancing one of the distinctive elements of Made in Italy: the chain, and giving space to the new generations of designers who bring lifeblood to the sector.

Michela Amenduni, Marketing & Communication Manager, Jewelry & Fashion, IEG



There are eight categories in competition, in keeping with the Vicenzaoro exhibition format based on homogeneous areas: Icon, Look, and Creation, both Italian and international. For high jewelry, Icon will award Best in Icon – High End Jewelry and Best in Icon – One-of-a-Kind Jewelry. For gold and silver jewelry, Creation will award Best in Creation – Goldsmith Production and Best in Creation – Silver Production. For contemporary jewelry, Look will award Best in Look – Fashion Jewelry and Best in Look – Fine Jewelry. Finally, two special categories: Best in Special – Chain for innovation and mastery in chain workmanship, and Best in Special – Young, reserved for talents under 30, emerging players in the industry.



The VO Awards add further value to the Vicenzaoro universe, with a project that involves not only the jewelry manufacturing world but also distribution and the many skills that converge in our sector. This fosters a virtuous cycle centered around the fair and brings together the expertise in trends and design that has always characterized our Jewelry Boutique Show. This initiative is part of IEG’s broader ability to offer opportunities to the market with innovative formats and original content.

Matteo Farsura, Global Exhibition Manager Jewellery & Fashion at IEG



Applications are already open: exhibitors at Vicenzaoro January 2026 have until November 30, 2025, to submit their creations. The finalist jewels, the three best creations in each competition category, selected by the technical jury, will be exhibited during the January edition of Vicenzaoro to allow buyers and visitors to cast their votes and contribute to the final voting outcome.

