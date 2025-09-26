Gismondi 1754 “is continuing its cost rationalization efforts, while also pursuing an agile, customer-centric business model that should allow it to capitalize on its distinctive features that differentiate it in terms of its commercial proposition in the competitive luxury market. The second half of the year will be crucial due to the seasonal peak (Q4 represents 35-40% of annual sales), but margins will need to be carefully monitored.” The company’s first-half results appear to indicate a reversal of the trend, with the most challenging period behind it.



The Genoese jewelry company’s financial data show a continued decline in consolidated production value of €5.77 million (-24% compared to June 2024), but also a 344% increase in consolidated EBITDA (compared to a negative €276,892 the previous year). The EBITDA margin is also positive at 12%, compared to -4% in June 2024. Operating profit is also positive at €121,965, up 126% (compared to a loss of €467,129 the previous year). However, the net financial position remains high at €5.8 million.

