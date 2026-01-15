The jewelry fair opens, featuring training sessions and the new VO Awards.

Vicenzaoro January kicks off (January 16-20): over 1,300 exhibiting brands and 560 hosted buyers from 65 countries, including those specializing in technology at T.Gold, the goldsmith and jewelry technology and machinery show. VO Vintage, a vintage watch and jewelry marketplace, returns simultaneously with free admission until Monday, January 19. The largest attendance figures are from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, with Germany, France, Belgium, Turkey, India, Thailand, and Hong Kong among the most represented countries, accounting for 40% of the international exhibitors.



The jewelry industry has been profiled by the Mediobanca Research Center: expectations are for a substantial balance after two years of growth. A questionnaire distributed to 250 leading manufacturing companies, representing approximately 90% of total sales in the precious metals industry, indicates that the gold, silver, and jewelry sector closed 2025 with a 5.8% increase in revenue. 45% of companies expect an improvement in revenue compared to 2024, 43% report a decline, while 12% predict stable turnover.



Vicenzaoro also offers in-depth discussions on the sector’s economic and financial scenario (see the program here). A new feature at Vicenzaoro January 2026 is the first edition of the VO Awards, which select the most representative creations from the nominations submitted by exhibitors in the Icon (fine jewelry), Look (contemporary jewelry), and Creation (gold and silver manufacturing) communities. A recognition of excellence in jewelry production, capable of combining creativity, craftsmanship, sustainability, and innovation. The expert jury has selected the finalists, which will be exhibited in the lounge of Pavilion 7. The jury’s technical vote will be added to that of visitors to the Fair using a QR code. The awards ceremony will be held on Sunday at 6:30 pm at the Teatro Palladio.

