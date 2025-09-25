Collana in acciaio con catena mesh e cuore irregolare martellato
Collana in acciaio con catena mesh e cuore irregolare martellato

Bold Shapes for Marlù

Marlù, an Italian jewelry brand, presents Bold Shapes, a line inspired by bold and chunky trends. The design is based on classic heart and diamond shapes, with hammered textures, clean lines, and contrasting materials. The collection includes chains, cords, tubulars, and minimalist links, and comprises five bracelets, four necklaces, and four rings. From steel bangles with large hammered hearts, to cord models with simple tubulars or triple strands with central elements, to mesh knit variations, the designs play with volumes and surfaces.

Collana con cordino cerato nero con centrale tubolare in acciaio a sezione tonda
Necklace with black waxed cord and a round steel tubular centerpiece

The necklaces alternate tubulars and cords with slip knots with luminous hearts on mesh chains, while the rings, available in two sizes and finishes, range from simple designs with small hammered elements to textured bands embellished with hearts and diamonds.
Bracciale in acciaio pvd oro con catena snake piatta multifilo con centrale a bottone martellato
Gold-plated steel bracelet with a flat, multi-strand snake chain and a hammered button centerpiece

Anello in acciaio con fascetta con trama a catena mesh. Al centro bottone
Steel ring with a mesh chain band. A button at the center
Anello in acciaio a doppia fascia, al centro cuore irregolare martellato
Double-band steel ring with an irregular hammered heart at the center

