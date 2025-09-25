Marlù, an Italian jewelry brand, presents Bold Shapes, a line inspired by bold and chunky trends. The design is based on classic heart and diamond shapes, with hammered textures, clean lines, and contrasting materials. The collection includes chains, cords, tubulars, and minimalist links, and comprises five bracelets, four necklaces, and four rings. From steel bangles with large hammered hearts, to cord models with simple tubulars or triple strands with central elements, to mesh knit variations, the designs play with volumes and surfaces.



The necklaces alternate tubulars and cords with slip knots with luminous hearts on mesh chains, while the rings, available in two sizes and finishes, range from simple designs with small hammered elements to textured bands embellished with hearts and diamonds.

