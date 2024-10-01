Jewellery Summit in Valenza

Intelligent minds that must guide intelligent hands: the creative network on which jewellery grows passes through a moment of reflection scheduled for 10 October in Valenza. The meeting is organized by Fondazione Mani Intelligenti and Vicenzaoro, a brand of the Italian Exhibition Group, with the collaboration of Assogemme and Cibjo, the World Jewellery Confederation. The Valenza Gem Forum aims to be a discussion on the creative, but also commercial and industrial, process of the sector: innovation in manufacturing processes, traceability, certifications and distribution, sustainability, with the delicate geopolitical scenario as a backdrop.



At the Teatro Sociale in Valenza, a discussion is scheduled between international sector leaders such as De Beers, Vhernier, Gübelin, Progold, Alessio Boschi together with the main institutions of the industry, trade associations and stakeholders of the territory. speeches are planned by Alessia Crivelli, president of Fondazione Mani Intelligenti, the president of Cibjo Gaetano Cavalieri, Damiano Zito, CEO of Progold, Raul Sapora, ambassador of Gübelin Gem Lab, Isabella Traglio Head of Design and R&D of Vhernier and the designer Alessio Boschi, Feriel Zerouki, president of the World Diamond Council and Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs De Beers Group.

