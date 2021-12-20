The new rings, bracelets and earrings with colored stones signed by OroTrend.
Maybe Aldo Bellotto and Sandro Ferraris, founders of Oro Trend in 1980, don’t would have imagined they would sold rings, bracelets and necklaces produced in Valenza in the most remote of the East boutiques. Maybe not. Instead it is exactly what happened: the quality of jewelry, combined with an all-Italian exuberance in the combinations of colors and the choice of volumes, has made the company a strong brand on the international market in a short time, also with the activity is performed for third parties, that is, to other jewelery companies.
So much so that three years ago the company moved into a larger building, always in the Piedmont town. And to say that the name chosen for the company, Oro Trend, is not particularly evocative of italian tradition and craftsmanship. But what matters is the result. The style of the collections follows the classic models, with some workhorse, like at a twisted gold wire jewelry. There aren’t oddities goldsmith, but the craftsmanship combined with an instinctive ability in approaching the stones.
