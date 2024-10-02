A Messika bracelet against breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Messika is joining forces with the Gustave Roussy Hospital in Villejuif, Val-de-Marne, France, in the fight against breast cancer. To support the partnership, Valérie Messika is introducing a limited-edition pink cord bracelet celebrating the collaboration. The collector’s bracelet will be available online and in selected Maison boutiques.



For every bracelet sold, a percentage of the proceeds will be donated via the Valérie Messika Foundation to the Gustave Roussy Hospital, the leading cancer treatment center in Europe. The goal is to support the hospital’s new research and analysis program, 50 Shades of Pink. This project develops tailor-made therapies for patients in remission from breast cancer. This program is in line with Valérie Messika’s commitment to women’s and youth health through her foundation, launched in 2021.

