October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Messika is joining forces with the Gustave Roussy Hospital in Villejuif, Val-de-Marne, France, in the fight against breast cancer. To support the partnership, Valérie Messika is introducing a limited-edition pink cord bracelet celebrating the collaboration. The collector’s bracelet will be available online and in selected Maison boutiques.
For every bracelet sold, a percentage of the proceeds will be donated via the Valérie Messika Foundation to the Gustave Roussy Hospital, the leading cancer treatment center in Europe. The goal is to support the hospital’s new research and analysis program, 50 Shades of Pink. This project develops tailor-made therapies for patients in remission from breast cancer. This program is in line with Valérie Messika’s commitment to women’s and youth health through her foundation, launched in 2021.
A Messika bracelet against breast cancer
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Messika is joining forces with the Gustave Roussy Hospital in Villejuif, Val-de-Marne, France, in the fight against breast cancer. To support the partnership, Valérie Messika is introducing a limited-edition pink cord bracelet celebrating the collaboration. The collector’s bracelet will be available online and in selected Maison boutiques.
Latest from news
Berta de Pablos-Barbier joins Pandora’s global marketing team. The new Chief Marketing Officer will report to
Intelligent minds that must guide intelligent hands: the creative network on which jewellery grows passes through
Even in the most ancient jewels the pearl was a star. Pearls have always been considered
The first autumn jewelry auction in Italy is organized by Bolaffi in Turin. On sale are
The Roma Jewelry Week (September 27 to October 6, 2024 with a preview on Wednesday 25)