









Italian creativity combined with Indian industriousness: these are the foundations from which Luvor started, a company based in Valenza (Italy) founded in 2019 by the Indian Bharat Bhushan Jain, who is also sole director. The team that works to create high quality jewelry is also international. Francesco Cosentino head designer of Luvor was born in Calabria and has already dedicated himself to the creation of jewelry, as well as teaching art. Ginevra Pirotta, the CEO’s right-hand man, is from Milan and previously worked for Buccellati as well. Chainich Srichan aka Chain, on the other hand, was born in the Khon Kaen province, in northeastern Thailand, graduated in jewelry design and marketing, while Luvor’s head of sales and strategy, and Roberta Mazzochi was born in Milan, but speaks several languages.



Luvor’s jewels? According to the head designer, “what drives our creative team’s research is a strong link with tradition. The lines are decisive but delicate, the colors are classic but distinctive. This is our creative key “. A purpose that translates into elaborate, rich collections, with many precious and semi-precious stones, with jewels with sinuous curves and rich in precious stones, as in the Mandala collection, or in the Naif line.