It was a Eera for a new brand











It is only one year old, but has already landed on platforms such as Moda Operandi or MyTheresa: the Eéra brand of jewelry is more than ever projected into the future. First, however, it is necessary to open a parenthesis on the chosen name: according to the most accredited version, the name Eéra alludes to the passage of time, with the two letters indicating the past and the future. It is difficult (deliberately?), however, to assign an authentic interpretation, because the rapid development of the jewelry brand, at this moment, does not think the creation of a website that clarifies doubts: Eéra’s presence on the net is limited to Instagram.



The Eéra brand was founded in 2019 by Chiara Capitani (degree in Fashion’s Communication at the IED in Rome) and Romy Blanga (Istituto Marangoni and then brand manager of Chiara Ferragni). Both with a link in the world of fashion. The idea of ​​the first jewelry collection, however, came from the shape of a carabiner observed during a trip to Tokyo. From that essential object derive earrings, bracelets and necklaces in gold, silver painted with shock colors and diamonds. Jewels also worn by Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa.

















