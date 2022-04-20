









The bracelet is back, a classic for gold jewelery. And Oroarezzo (7-10 May) brings together jewelry manufacturers focused on working with yellow metal. The event organized by Ieg in Arezzo returns after the pandemic break, proposing the Première competition, now in its 31st edition. The bracelet is one of the recurring themes: the last time it was the protagonist at Oroarezzio in 2017. The new edition of the competition Première will include jewels without limiting creativity: design, shapes, processes and dimensions will reflect the style and inspiration of each company.



The pieces made by the companies in the competition will be selected and exhibited during the four days of the fair, to be evaluated by a jury made up of professionals and exponents from the world of jewelry and fashion, media and communication. With the usual final award ceremony.