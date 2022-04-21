









Habibi, word which in Arabic means treasure, in relation to the loved one. And it is also the word chosen by the Roman Farnese Gioielli as the name of her collection, to which bracelets are now added. The jewels complete the collection whose distinctive element is the closure, made up of two elements: the rigid bracelet and the spine with the mobile and interchangeable pavé of precious stones, which is the personal contribution of the creative director Barbara Polli, who in 2012 founded the Maison together with Alberto Serraino.



The closing system is innovative and fits into the system called spine: it is an interchangeable semi-rigid module for which Farnese Gioielli holds a patent in 70 countries around the world. The system allows, in practice, to change the external part of the jewel, which is elastic, and to maintain the supporting structure. Habib bracelets, in particular, use 140 gems, while the spine module is made of white, yellow or pink gold. The stones used are diamonds or pink, yellow or orange sapphires, as well as in the variant in blue sapphires or rubies. The jewel is also customizable in the combinations of gold and stones.