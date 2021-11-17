









Sustainable jewels of refined design: these are the ones proposed by Tejen ♦ ︎

Isabel Encinias and Mark Kroeker met in Paris in the 1990s. Now they say that it was love at first sight: close friends and confidants, above all with the sharing of life and travel experiences. From the Hill tribes in Myanmar, to the ancient ruins of the sacred lands of Apache in New Mexico, from navigation along the Mekong in Laos to the French coasts, culture, food, art … This romantic story has translated into Tejen, brand that emphasizes the concept of sustainability.



Designing the jewels is a team between New York and Paris, while they are handmade in India. The style could be defined of complicated simplicity: soft lines, sometimes wrapped in surprising hyperbola, other times with straight and defined lines. Tejen uses only mined gold with sustainable methods. Isabel is part of the team that launched the recycled gold jewelery company Jem and Mark Kroeker worked with Donna Karan on the retail concept of Urban Zen, a brand that wants to combine philanthropy and commerce.