Rocca, the high-end jewelery and watch chain of the Damiani group, has announced a relocation to Lecce. The new store is located in via degli Antoglietta 1/A di, one of the most characteristic streets of the historic center of the Apulian city and features large exhibition spaces, including the corner reserved for Damiani jewels and the group’s brands (such as Salvini and Bliss) and the Venini crystal creations. The store also distributes Rolex and Tudor watches in two completely dedicated areas. In the city of Salento, Rocca therefore consolidates its position for luxury jewelery and watches, presiding over the shopping streets in the most famous Italian locations.
New Rocca store in Lecce
Latest from news
