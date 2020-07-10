Homage to Capri by Chantecler











Capri, Mediterranean island in front of Naples, destination of dreams, loves and jewels. Those of Chantecler, for example. The Maison founded in 1947 and led by the Aprea family is the most celebrated on the island. Famous for its bell-shaped jewels, but also for its high jewelery, Chantecler has wanted over the years to pay homage to Capri with a series of jewels of different types that recall the charm of the island.



Let’s start with high jewelry. Luna Caprese is a little bell in sapphires and diamonds that reproduces the legendary Faraglioni, together with the Chantecler cockerel (symbol of the Maison), which in Edmond Rostand’s short story tells that its singing has the power to drive away the darkness and bring out the light of the new day.



The Et Voilà collection is another type, which with the Capriness is enriched with a set of marine links, in pure silver, reminiscent of the shapes of the sculptures of the fifties, and covered on one side by a deep blue, almost blue and on the other only silver. The blue of the enamel is a shade that recalls the so-called “blue air”, a fusion between the chromatic gradations of the sky and the sea. The set, consisting of necklace, bracelet and earrings, is the symbol of everything that has made the Capri experience magical.



Capriness also for the pendants of the Campanelle collection, which become more ironic, with colored enamel stripes, and the Logo collection, with earrings and pendants for over 35 years symbol of the Capri spirit, welcomes a cockerel with a rainbow. Capri has never been so precious.











