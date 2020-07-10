High jewelery by Bulgari in the Barocko of Rome











High jewelery, Bulgari, Rome. Three words that summarize an entire world. But also a style. The Italian capital, for example, is also famous for its Baroque monuments. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the Roman Maison, which is part of the Lvmh group, chose Barocko as its name for its new collection of high jewelery, consisting of 50 pieces. However, these are not jewels that simply copy the curls of Bernini’s churches.



On the contrary, these are many unique pieces composed with a triumph of precious stones and, above all, with a free interpretation of the source of inspiration, that is, baroque architecture. An example: the Lady Arabesque necklace in 18-carat pink gold, composed of a pear-shaped 3.42 carat purple sapphire, a pear-shaped purplish pink sapphire of 3.55 carats, two cushion-shaped purple sapphires of 3.72 carats, 14 sapphires ovals and pink and purple cushion (28.64 carats), 11 fancy paraiba tourmalines (16.35 carats), 15 round emeralds (3.38 carats), five pear cut diamonds (3.70 carats), 157 fancy diamonds ( 8.71 carat) and a pavé of diamonds (16.94 carat).



Wealth, imagination, inspiration: but in the personal setting of Lucia Silvestri, the creative director of the Maison. As is evident from the example described, these are unique pieces that required a difficult selection of gems and an equally patient craftsmanship. Another aspect that is immediately evident concerns, in fact, the choice of stones, which is not limited to the traditional four, that is, white diamonds, emeralds, blue sapphires and rubies. Both the colors and the cut of the gems follow the Baroque flair of the deviation from the norm. As in the case of the platinum Raggio di Luce ring, with a heptagonal cut diamond (it has seven sides) fancy vivid yellow-orange of 5.02 carats.

















