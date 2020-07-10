alta gioielleria, COLLANE, vetrina — July 10, 2020 at 5:00 am

High jewelery by Bulgari in the Barocko of Rome




High jewelery, Bulgari, Rome. Three words that summarize an entire world. But also a style. The Italian capital, for example, is also famous for its Baroque monuments. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the Roman Maison, which is part of the Lvmh group, chose Barocko as its name for its new collection of high jewelery, consisting of 50 pieces. However, these are not jewels that simply copy the curls of Bernini’s churches.

Collana Chiaroscuro in oro bianco, con 1 rubellite rettangolare (8,65 ct), 1 tormalina verde rettangolare (12,18 ct), 1 ametista rettangolare (9,81 ct), 1 citrino rettangolare (9,25 ct), 1 quarzo giallo verdastro rettangolare (7,60 ct ), 1 acquamarina rettangolare (9,94 ct), 1 tanzanite rettangolare (14,17 ct), 87 diamanti a taglio brillante rotondo e pavé di diamanti (44,72 ct)
On the contrary, these are many unique pieces composed with a triumph of precious stones and, above all, with a free interpretation of the source of inspiration, that is, baroque architecture. An example: the Lady Arabesque necklace in 18-carat pink gold, composed of a pear-shaped 3.42 carat purple sapphire, a pear-shaped purplish pink sapphire of 3.55 carats, two cushion-shaped purple sapphires of 3.72 carats, 14 sapphires ovals and pink and purple cushion (28.64 carats), 11 fancy paraiba tourmalines (16.35 carats), 15 round emeralds (3.38 carats), five pear cut diamonds (3.70 carats), 157 fancy diamonds ( 8.71 carat) and a pavé of diamonds (16.94 carat).
Collana Lady Arabesque
Wealth, imagination, inspiration: but in the personal setting of Lucia Silvestri, the creative director of the Maison. As is evident from the example described, these are unique pieces that required a difficult selection of gems and an equally patient craftsmanship. Another aspect that is immediately evident concerns, in fact, the choice of stones, which is not limited to the traditional four, that is, white diamonds, emeralds, blue sapphires and rubies. Both the colors and the cut of the gems follow the Baroque flair of the deviation from the norm. As in the case of the platinum Raggio di Luce ring, with a heptagonal cut diamond (it has seven sides) fancy vivid yellow-orange of 5.02 carats.
Anello Raggio di Luce,in platino, con 1 diamante ettagonale (Fancy Vivid Yellow-Orange 5,02 ct), diamanti con pavé di colori fantasia (Fancy Intense, Fancy Vivid Yellow 0,92 ct) e 38 diamanti con taglio a gradini (2,28 ct)
Collana Lady Rubellite in oro rosa con 97 perle coltivate bianche Akoya, 1 rubellite di pera (60,79 ct), 15 perle di ametista (99,56 ct), 31 perle di rubellite con taglio cabochon (49,26 ct), 20 diamanti fantasia con taglio a gradino (0,62 ct) e diamanti incastonati (10,83 ct). Foto: Antonio Barrella, Galleria Studio Orizzonte
Collana della collezione Bulgari Barocko in oro bianco con elementi di zircone, 1 smeraldo pera (22,36 ct), 1 diamante a taglio brillante rotondo (1,55 ct), 15 smeraldi pera (26,05 ct) e diamanti incastonati (11 , 64 ct. Foto: Antonio Barrella, Galleria Studio Orizzonte
Collana con zaffiri, rubellite e acquamarina cabochon. Foto: Antonio Barrella, Galleria Studio Orizzonte

Collana Ali di Roma, ispirata alla statua dell'Arcangelo Michele di Castel Sant'Angelo, in platino con 1 diamante pera (11,65 ct), 4 diamanti marquise (1,00 ct - 1,06 ct - E IF 1,00 ct - 1,00 ct), 1 diamante pera (1, 07 ct), 1 diamante a taglio brillante rotondo (3,01 ct), 25 diamanti a taglio marquise, 1 diamante a taglio brillante rotondo (17,33 ct) e pavé di diamanti
