During the season of auction sales preceding Christmas, Faraone d’Aste is organizing a sale in Milan on November 27th for 293 creations, from fine jewelry to watches, to art objects, silver tableware and luxury goods. The auction is scheduled for two sessions: one in the morning, dedicated to luxury goods and fine silverware, followed by an afternoon session consisting of lots of jewelry and watches. The sale will be streamed via the MyFaraone app, by phone, while selected and lucky guests will be able to follow the auction in person from the headquarters in via Montenapoleone 9.



The auction house in via Montenapoleone expects to repeat the success of the percentage of sales in the auction last May, which ended with 107% of the catalog. This time the offer is varied, featuring big names. In the afternoon session, alongside lots signed by renowned maisons such as Bulgari, Cartier, Bucheron, Buccellati and Pomellato in the jewellery section and Patek Philippe, Rolex and Vacheron Constantin for watches, there are niche precious items sought after by collectors, such as Frascarolo, Marina B and Ravasco.



Among the rare jewels, eight gold artist’s pieces stand out, created for Cleto Munari, an Italian designer and entrepreneur known for his innovative creations in the field of luxury design, by two architects, Mimmo Paladino and Sandro Chia. Two brooches, a ring and two bracelets signed by Paladino and a bracelet and two necklaces by the latter, all accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

For classic jewelry, a platinum solitaire with a 21.12-carat round brilliant-cut diamond comes with a case and a Faraone purchase invoice from 1955. This is followed by a double heart tubogas dog necklace by Bulgari with a bracelet, an increasingly sought-after brand, followed by a platinum ring with a natural pearl and a Ravasco brooch in platinum and diamonds.



Other more prominent pieces include a white gold and diamond necklace that can be transformed into a brooch and earrings, a platinum bracelet with diamonds and Burma rubies (no heat) and a platinum solitaire with a 5-carat diamond, a white gold brooch with diamonds and rubies that can also be transformed into a bracelet and earrings.



Among the watches, the catalog features a Patek Philippe Natutilus with a 37 mm case and a lesser-known white dial, a Calatrava from 1954, complete with a certificate of authenticity, with a gold case, exotic leather strap and original buckle, and a homonymous model from the Seventies extra plat with yellow gold case and bracelet, complete with a certificate of authenticity. The Rolexes are unmissable, in the GMT Master II version with bronze-colored dial and bezel with a steel and gold Jubilee bracelet, a first series GMT in steel and a Daydate with yellow gold case and bracelet plus strap with original buckle, complete with warranty. Dedicated to a female audience, a highly sought-after Bulgari tubogas watch from the Serpenti collection in steel, with box and warranty, and an equally sought-after Patek Philippe 24 Hours in steel with diamond case and warranty.

