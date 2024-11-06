Collana con tanzanite ovale di 18 carati, diamanti per 23 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con tanzanite ovale di 18 carati, diamanti per 23 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Heliconia jewels

Heliconia is the name of a genus of plants that are mainly found in the tropical area of ​​America, but also in some Pacific islands, Indonesia and the Philippines. But it is also the name of a new jewelry brand that has its own address in Milan. Heliconia jewelry features diamonds, colored gems and refined designs. And it is not surprising, given that the brand is owned by a company that trades in precious stones: Infinity Gems Italia. The latter, in turn, is part of the Euro Gems group, which is based in Italy, but also in India, in Jaipur and in Thailand, in Bangkok.

Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti brown per 20 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
20 carat rose gold and brown diamond bracelet. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Euro Gems supplies important jewelry brands and has direct contact with Indian and Thai cutters, guaranteed by the long experience of the founder Mahendra Agarwal, now supported by his son Pushpendra Agrawal in the role of CEO.
Bracciale con diamanti baguette per 15,08 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
15.08 carat baguette diamond bracelet. Copyright: gioiellis.com

So, Heliconia is an Italian brand, but with roots in the East. The jewels she offers are high-end, like the necklace with 23 carats diamonds and an oval tanzanite of 18 carats. Or the ring with a Zambian emerald of 4.3 carats and diamonds, or the bracelet composed of a dense mesh in rose gold and diamonds for 20 carats.
Anello con tanzanite di 15 carati e diamanti . Copyright: gioiellis.com
15 carat tanzanite and diamond ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Anello con diamanti e smeraldo dello Zambia di 4,3 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
4.3 carat Zambian emerald and diamond ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anelli con diamanti, smeraldi, rubini e zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Diamond, emerald, ruby ​​and sapphire rings. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Solitario in platino con diamante rotondo taglio brillante di 21,12 carati corredato di astuccio e di fattura di acquisto Faraone del 1955
Anello con diamante indossato

