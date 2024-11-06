Heliconia is the name of a genus of plants that are mainly found in the tropical area of ​​America, but also in some Pacific islands, Indonesia and the Philippines. But it is also the name of a new jewelry brand that has its own address in Milan. Heliconia jewelry features diamonds, colored gems and refined designs. And it is not surprising, given that the brand is owned by a company that trades in precious stones: Infinity Gems Italia. The latter, in turn, is part of the Euro Gems group, which is based in Italy, but also in India, in Jaipur and in Thailand, in Bangkok.



Euro Gems supplies important jewelry brands and has direct contact with Indian and Thai cutters, guaranteed by the long experience of the founder Mahendra Agarwal, now supported by his son Pushpendra Agrawal in the role of CEO.



So, Heliconia is an Italian brand, but with roots in the East. The jewels she offers are high-end, like the necklace with 23 carats diamonds and an oval tanzanite of 18 carats. Or the ring with a Zambian emerald of 4.3 carats and diamonds, or the bracelet composed of a dense mesh in rose gold and diamonds for 20 carats.

