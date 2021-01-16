Tennis bracelet, who started the game?











Tennis bracelets are one of the most successful jewels: they are elegant and easy to wear. But do you know why they are called tennis bracelets? Their name comes from … ♦ ︎

Things to know: from time to time tennis bracelets appear in the collections. It is a type of bracelet that is usually made of gold and a row of diamonds, sometimes with other precious stones as well. The line of stones of the tennis bracelet is continuous even if, over time, other versions have also been proposed. But why is it called a tennis bracelet? Is it a piece of jewelry you need to play with rackets and balls? Who decided to call them that? What does Grand Slam sport have to do with it? Here is the answer: the tennis-like bracelet has a rather recent history. That is, it does not belong to those great traditions of jewelery, codified starting from the nineteenth century, but it established itself relatively recently. The tennis bracelet, in fact, was born in 1987, thanks to a tennis player.



The line of diamonds that has no beginning or end was actually associated with the desire for eternal love. In fact, originally, its name was just eternity bracelet, in analogy with the same type of ring. What does tennis have to do with it, then? Simple, this bracelet became famous because it was always worn by one of the best (some say even the best) tennis player, the American Chris Evert. To give an idea, Chris Evert remained consistently at the top of world tennis in the 1970s and 1980s, and was number one in the official rankings for seven years. Well, she loved eternity bracelets, which she often wore even during games. Indeed, we remember a funny episode: during a US Open match Chris lost a diamond bracelet signed Coronet. The game was then suspended to recover the precious jewel. Since that time the diamond bracelet has been called a tennis bracelet. In short, tennis has replaced eternity with a hit of the racket.























