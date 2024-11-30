The auction sale of Faraone Casa d’Aste has closed successfully: 85% of the lots sold and a 142% revaluation of the catalog under the guidance of the auctioneer and CEO of the Maison, Vittoria Bianchi. The catalog featured pearls, emeralds, jewelry by Cartier, Bulgari and Marina B. A pair of earrings with natural pearls and diamonds, estimated at 5,000 euros, were awarded for 115,000 euros after an intense bidding competition between international collectors connected by telephone. And a platinum solitaire with a 21.12-carat round brilliant-cut diamond was awarded for 155,000 euros compared to the estimated 100,000. A multi-strand bracelet of white cultured pearls, with an initial estimate of 400 euros, sold for 6,500 euros, while a 1970s necklace by David Webb sold for 10,000 euros against the 6,500 estimate.



Other notable results include the three-strand collier de chien by Marina B, with micropearls, tourmaline, quartz, onyx and diamonds, sold for 13,000 euros against the 3,000 listed in the catalogue, as well as a yellow gold ring with an oval cabochon emerald of approximately 6.40 carats, sold for 7,400 against the 1,400 estimate. A yellow gold ring with an octagonal emerald sold for 11,000 euros, more than double the estimate of 3,800 euros. A ring with an octagonal emerald of approximately 2.70 carats and diamonds was sold for 6,500 euros, against the 1,400 catalog estimate, while another ring with a 5.80-carat emerald (estimated at 2,400 euros) found a buyer for 10,000 euros. A platinum ring with a white saltwater pearl, estimated at 3,000 euros, rose to 42,000 euros, in favor of a Swiss collector. Still on the subject of pearls, another choker signed Marina B (estimated at 5,000 euros) received a final offer of 28,000 euros from Dubai.



Two other Cartier lots stand out in the watch sale: two 1980s Panthéres in yellow gold with 22 mm and 27 mm cases, sold for 8,500 and 9,000 euros respectively, well above their initial estimates. The next in-person auction is scheduled for May 2025.

