Hi-tech shines in Vicenzaoro

The technological side of jewelery is increasingly important for those who produce, but also for those who buy rings, necklaces and earrings. And it will also be one of the focuses of Vicenzaoro September (8-12), the classic appointment organized by the Italian Exhibition Group. The organizers announce moments of information and reflection on augmented reality, 3D printing, phygital retail experiences involving creation and processing, logistics and distribution. Talks, seminars and areas dedicated to innovation are planned to address the issue. At the base is the study by Bain Luxury and technology: the beginning of a new era commissioned by Comité Colbert, an association that brings together 93 French luxury maisons. According to the consultancy firm, in the next three years luxury companies will employ on average three types of emerging technologies more than those already in use.



According to the program of the Vicenza event, solutions from startups and SMEs will be found in the Startup & Carats area, a project organized in collaboration with Agenzia Ice for the promotion of Italian companies abroad. In this context, Livemote makes its debut, a startup from Arezzo with parent company in Rome that develops software for technical assistance on machinery through augmented reality and for 3D modeling starting from photographic supports. Particular Materials from Padua is also a new entry in Vicenza with a new technology for traceability of the supply chain and anti-counterfeiting which, through the use of nanoparticles invisible to the naked eye integrated into the product or material, guarantees its authenticity through the use of portable X-ray analyzers.The Bologna-based Change2, on the other hand, through augmented reality and 3D configuration, detects the measurements of rings and bracelets by framing them with the smartphone. And the Alo Solutions software from Arezzo is used to create product photo shoots or professional videos directly from smartphones. Art&sofT, the digital agency from Valencia, brings to the fair its multilingual management software dedicated exclusively to the jewelery sector, integrated with business intelligence services to synchronize data from the physical store and e-commerce. The area dedicated to startups also includes Officina Orafa, from Calabria and with a new office in Rome, which presents its patented closure for modular and interchangeable necklaces and bracelets, and the Milanese Fortitudo Finance with a subsidized finance service aimed at goldsmith companies to obtain grants linked to innovation.Technology, and in particular the effect of artificial intelligence, will also be at the center of the AI – Art Intelligence event of Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, Ieg’s independent observatory on the world of jewelery, which presents The Jewelery on Saturday 9 September Trendbook 2025+, publication on emerging social phenomena and the evolution of consumption over the next 18 months. The event will see the presence of international speakers: Nadine Kanso, Creative Director, designer and founder of the jewelry brand Bil Arabi, with intricate shapes inspired by Arabic calligraphy; Stefano Russo, Creative Director and designer who has been in charge of Louis Vuitton eyewear design since 2008; Sienna O’Rourke, artist A.I. and creator of Planet Fantastique, a digital universe with a futuristic and at the same time retro aesthetic, in pastel shades; Lalla and Davide Busatti, co-founders and creative directors of the high jewelery maison Busatti 1947. Following, the presentation of The Jewelery TrendBook 2025+ by Paola De Luca, co-founder and Creative Director of Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, with an overview on the trends of the near future of jewelry.Always hi-tech at the heart of the seminar The coming revolution: artificial intelligence and its impact on the jewelery industry organized in collaboration with Cibjo, the World Jewelery Confederation. On Sunday 10 September several speakers will take turns on the stage of the Teatro Palladio including David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, a company that develops, produces and sells technologies for the diamond industry, Sara Yood, Deputy General Counsel of the Jewelers Vigilance Committee, Paola De Luca, co-founder and Creative Director of Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, moderated by David Brough, editor and co-founder of the British magazine Jewelery Outlook.