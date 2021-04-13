Gold, diamonds and GioMio

ANELLI, bracciale, Diamanti, vetrina — April 13, 2021 at 4:30 am

Gold, diamonds and the sober elegance of GioMio, fruit of the imagination of Georges Sabbagh ♦ ︎

The name perhaps sound Italian, but was born in Antwerp, the European capital of diamonds, from the initiative of a designer, Georges Sabbagh, of Greek origin. He, however, loves Italy and supports Ferrari. GioMio obviously offers gold and diamond jewelery. The style is recognizable: the jewels are mostly made of pink or white gold, with a diamond outline, often with a larger central stone surrounded by smaller ones, or with a pavé that helps emphasize the brilliance while keeping more content the price.

The jewels are made in Antwerp by local artisans, while the jewels are produced and made by the founder of the brand.

Anello in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti

Even if the dominant theme is that of gold and small diamonds, jewels are not monotonous. There are collections, like Diamond Blossom, that can express a light and elegant personality. This collection, for example, reproduces the natural shapes of branches and flowers ready to bloom for spring. Giulia Netrese
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti

Collana in oro rosa e diamanti
Collana in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini flessibili in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini flessibili in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini a cerchio in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini a cerchio in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello flessibile in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello flessibile in oro bianco e diamanti

Anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti







