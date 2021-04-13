Rosato in nature with Gaia











Environment, nature, sustainability: concepts that have (hopefully) become part of the collective consciousness. And Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, joins those who care about the fate of the Earth with the Gaia collection. Which is not only a feminine name, but also a reference to natural balance. In Greek mythology, in fact, Gaia was the Greek goddess of the Earth, mother of all life, similar to the Roman Terra Mater. And, if mythology were not enough, we must remember the scientific hypothesis Gaia, formulated for the first time by the English scientist James Lovelock, according to which living organisms on Earth interact with the surrounding inorganic components to form a complex self-regulating system, which helps to maintain and perpetuate the conditions for life on the planet.



That said, the Gaia collection uses the universal symbol of peace, together with leaves, flowers, butterflies and bees as elements that make up the 925 rhodium-plated jewels in natural or pink color, for pendants with white and red cubic zircons. The prices of some jewels: a necklace 129 euros, bracelet 89 euros, earrings 119 euros, ring 75 euros.