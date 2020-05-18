Gold and beads for Carolina Bucci











You can safely tell Carolina Bucci that she behaves like a child. She won’t be offended. Indeed, she will consider it a compliment. Just look at the jewels that he proposed in a trunk show on Moda Operandi: necklaces and bracelets that seem composed with the beads that children use to create their first jewels. They seem. But in reality Carolina Bucci’s jewels are composed of semi-precious, natural, and lurex stones: gold that becomes a thin and soft knit.



The capsule collection, which was presented for the first time in 2018, is called Two Initial Forte Beads Necklace and includes 32 Florentine gold finishes. The word Forte refers to Forte Dei Marmi, a small seaside town in Tuscany, frequented by the good Florentine and Milanese bourgeoisie. And probably also from little Carolina.



It is no coincidence that the first collection of Carolina Bucci (almost 20 years ago) was Lucky, an interpretation of the bracelets exchanged with friends as a child. And to confirm that the spirit presented by the designer is that of childhood, the jewelry line also includes a kit to compose the sequence of colored pearls that best suits your taste or dress to wear.



Carolina Bucci, born in Florence to a family of jewelers (since 1885), lives between London and New York City. And it is in the Florentine tradition that the typical fabric gold workmanship adopted by the designer was born. A selection of her designs can be found in the permanent jewelry collection of the Palazzo Pitti museum in Florence. In 2007 she founded her London flagship store.

Carolina Bucci, nata a Firenze da una famiglia di gioiellieri (dal 1885), vive tra Londra e New York City. Ed è nella tradizione fiorentina che nata la tipica lavorazione dell’oro a tessuto adottata dalla designer. Una selezione dei suoi disegni si trova nella collezione permanente di gioielli del museo di Palazzo Pitti a Firenze. Nel 2007 ha fondato il suo flagship store di Londra















