A lollipop for Retrouvaì











New Los Angeles-based Canadian designer jewelry Kirsty Surian with her Retrouvaí ♦

The designer debuted four years ago and has already attended Las Vegas Couture. She wastes no time. The jewelry runner is Kirsty Surian and works in Los Angeles, but she is Canadian from Toronto. With a grandmother stylist for a large commercial chain and another grandmother who collected semi-precious stones and amber, she started architecture.



But after working in a design studio, she was lucky enough to find those who taught her the secrets of jewelry production and founded her own small jewelery house. Which has a really unusual name: it’s called Retrouvaí and is pronounced in English with Reh-tro-v-eye. The word derives from the French name Retrovailles, a word that indicates the joy of getting back in touch with something from one’s past. The name certainly stands out from the rest. And the jewels? The collections already have a well-defined character. Among the latest collections, Lollipop stands out, with the use of daring combinations of different stones. But also the pendants with refined cut stones. Lavinia Andorno



















